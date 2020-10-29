Hospitalizations up slightly in St. Louis area as Illinois reports record number of new cases

Illinois reported 395,458 total COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, a single-day record of 6,363 new cases

ST. LOUIS — New COVID-19 admissions at St. Louis area hospitals decreased Thursday, but the total number of hospitalizations continued to climb.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 52 new COVID-19 admissions at the four major hospital systems in the St. Louis Area Thursday, 20 fewer than the record-setting number reported Wednesday.

While new admissions slowed Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospitals increased from 407 to 412.

The seven-day average of new admissions fell from 56 to 55 Thursday. The seven-day average of total hospitalizations increased from 371 to 378.

At a briefing on Monday, Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander for the task force, said the region was entering a crucial time in the fight to control the coronavirus.

"So the reason why I'm here today is that we're at an inflection point. If we continue down the path we're on right now, if we don't start listening to science and wear masks and stop gathering in large crowds, things could potentially get much worse," Garza said Monday.

The numbers reported by the task force Thursday are as follows:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 72 yesterday to 52 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 56 yesterday to 55 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 371 yesterday to 379 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 407 yesterday to 412 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 106 yesterday to 84 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 88 yesterday to 96 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 47 yesterday to 50 today.

Across the system hospitals, 70 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 7,657.

Illinois reported 395,458 total COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, a single-day record of 6,363 new cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 9,675 deaths, a 24-hour increase of 56, and 7,542,098 total tests, a single-day increase of 83,056.

The state reported a seven-day positivity rate of 8.5% for the Metro East, the same as Wednesday. The positivity rate is delayed 72-hours to ensure accuracy, so the rate reported Thursday represents the rate from Oct. 26.

As of 4 p.m., the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had not updated the state's dashboard. A tweet from the department said the delay is due to an overnight data extraction error.

This story will be updated when the Missouri data update is published.