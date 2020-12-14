St. Louis pandemic task force briefing as first COVID-19 vaccines arrive in the area

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force held its Monday afternoon COVID-19 briefing as the first doses of the vaccine arrive in the area.
Health care workers at Mercy are among the first in the St. Louis area to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The hospital shared video of the first shipment arriving at the hospital Monday morning.
An infectious disease specialist at Mercy Hospital South was the first to receive the vaccine.
The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Dec. 14.
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 109 yesterday to 85 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from *118 to 116 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased - from 890 yesterday to 893 today.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 871 yesterday to 915 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 87 yesterday to 69 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 194 yesterday to 188 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 115 yesterday to 120 today.
- The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 23 yesterday to 17 today.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths decreased – from 22 yesterday to 21 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 65 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 12,565.
- Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 82%, an average across task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 85% of their total staffed bed capacity.