St. Louis pandemic task force briefing as first COVID-19 vaccines arrive in the area

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force held its Monday afternoon COVID-19 briefing as the first doses of the vaccine arrive in the area.

The hospital shared video of the first shipment arriving at the hospital Monday morning.

An infectious disease specialist at Mercy Hospital South was the first to receive the vaccine.

