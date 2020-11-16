Watch live: St. Louis task force briefing amid record breaking COVID-19 numbers over the weekend

Over the weekend, seven-day moving averages hit record highs for hospital admissions and average of hospitalizations, according to the task force

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding a briefing on the latest COVID-19 data.

Over the weekend, seven-day moving averages hit record highs for hospital admissions and average of hospitalizations, according to the task force.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 16.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 108* yesterday to 109 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 108* yesterday to 120* today, a new seven-day moving average record.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 677 yesterday to 707 today, a new seven-day moving average record.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 718 yesterday to 809 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 119 yesterday to 88 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 155 yesterday to 162 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 84 yesterday to 89 today.

Across the system hospitals, 65 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 9,105.

• Due to a surge in COVID patients, test results have been delayed and data was not accurately updated over the past several days. The following changes were made:

Nov. 9 admissions went from 82 to 86

Nov. 10 admissions went from 92 to 116

Nov. 11 admissions went from 120 to 124 – changing the seven-day moving average from 99 to 100.

Nov. 12 admissions went from 109 to 121 – changing the seven-day moving average from 101 to 104.

Nov. 13 admissions went from 125 to 133 – changing the seven-day moving average from 105 to 109.

Nov. 14 admissions went from 114 to 128 – changing the seven-day moving average from 107 to 113.

Nov. 15 admissions went from 96 to 111 – changing the seven-day moving average from 108 to 116.

St. Louis County hit a stark new record Monday. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the county reported an additional 1,000 new cases in a single day.

“Although this total includes some delayed reports from previous days, it marks a shocking milestone that underscores the severity of the crisis,” the county health department wrote in an email Monday morning.

As for the State of Missouri, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to steadily increase.

The state reported 3,729 new virus cases Sunday for a total of 239,451 cases.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus dipped Sunday to 2,447 from the previous day’s record of 2,523, but hospitalizations have doubled in the past month and capacity is strained in parts of the state.

Local health officials have urged Gov. Mike Parson to impose tougher restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.