Watch live: St. Louis pandemic task force COVID-19 briefing

Numbers in the area continued to rise over the weekend
Dr. Alex Garza, Chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, listens as other doctors speak, during his daily update on the fight against the coronavirus in Earth City, Missouri on Friday, November 13, 2020. Garza warns that if quick action is not taken now, the area hospitals will run out of beds and health care workers. On November 12, 2020, the State of Missouri set a one day record of over 4000 people coming down with the virus, as positivity rates continue to rise. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding its Monday briefing as COVID-19 cases in the area continue to rise.

On Sunday the task force said St. Louis area hospital beds are 80% full as the task force reports a record for seven-day moving average hospitalizations.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force issued a warning Friday that -- although there may be room in the hospitals -- there may soon be a shortage of staff who are qualified to take care of patients who are sick with COVID-19 or other emergency health issues. 

