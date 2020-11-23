Watch live: St. Louis pandemic task force COVID-19 briefing

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding its Monday briefing as COVID-19 cases in the area continue to rise.

On Sunday the task force said St. Louis area hospital beds are 80% full as the task force reports a record for seven-day moving average hospitalizations.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force issued a warning Friday that -- although there may be room in the hospitals -- there may soon be a shortage of staff who are qualified to take care of patients who are sick with COVID-19 or other emergency health issues.