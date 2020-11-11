St. Louis area hospitals set record for COVID-19 admissions

New hospital admissions increased from 114 to 120 within a day

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area set another record for new hospital admissions, reporting 120 new admissions Wednesday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force also reported increases in other metrics with the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions hovering close to 100.

The cumulative total of cases in the state stands at 220,768 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to data on the COVID-19 dashboard. The state reported 216,697 cases Tuesday, an increase of 4,071 cases. The state also reported 32 new deaths related to the virus, with the death toll at 3,323.

The state's positivity rate also increased to 21% Wednesday, up slightly from 20.6% on Tuesday.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 11.