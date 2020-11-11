St. Louis area hospitals set record for COVID-19 admissions

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area set another record for new hospital admissions, reporting 120 new admissions Wednesday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force also reported increases in other metrics with the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions hovering close to 100.
The cumulative total of cases in the state stands at 220,768 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to data on the COVID-19 dashboard. The state reported 216,697 cases Tuesday, an increase of 4,071 cases. The state also reported 32 new deaths related to the virus, with the death toll at 3,323.
The state's positivity rate also increased to 21% Wednesday, up slightly from 20.6% on Tuesday.
The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 11.
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 114 yesterday to 120 today, a new single-day admissions record.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 91 yesterday to 99 today, a new seven-day moving average record.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 517 yesterday to 546 today, a new seven-day moving average record.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 657 yesterday to 656 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 135 yesterday to 131 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 134 yesterday to 129 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 76 yesterday to 77 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 109 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 8,594.
