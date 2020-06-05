St. Louis area mayors team up for 'Mayors for Meals' food drive

This Saturday, they will help collect donations of canned goods and perishables

ST. LOUIS — Mayors from across the St. Louis Metropolitan area have come together to help people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demand for help with food and essential needs continues to increase in the St. Louis area, according to St. Louis Area Foodbank. The foodbank supplies food, personal care items and cleaning supplies to more than 500 partner agencies and distribution sites throughout 26 counties.

This Saturday, mayors of towns across the area will team up with the foodbank to collect donations of canned goods and perishables.

Twenty-two cities will be participating in the one-day event, “Mayors for Meals.” At each of the locations, participants should put donations in the trunk of their car. Once they get to the collection sites, volunteers will grab the donations with no contact.

Arrangements will also be made available for people who don’t have cars but are still interested in donating, according to a press release.

Communities participating in this event:

Ballwin

Bel-Nor

Brentwood

Bridgeton

Charlack

Clayton

Crestwood

Crystal Lake Park

Des Peres

Ellisville

Florissant

Kirkwood

Ladue

Olivette

St. Charles

Sunset Hills

Town & Country

Twin Oaks

University City

Valley Park

Webster Groves

Wildwood

Click here for the full list of collection sites. All sites will be collecting donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 9.