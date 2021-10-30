St. Louis area parents react to possibility of Halloween being last holiday without vaccinated children

The FDA has cleared the way for kids ages 5-11 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

ST. LOUIS — On the day before a weekend full of fall and Halloween events across America, the FDA cleared kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. It raises the very real question of whether this Halloween will be the last holiday with no vaccinated children.

At the Spanish Lake Fall Fest in Belle Park Plaza on Bellefontaine Road, residents and merchants gather to celebrate the season. They react to the possibility of American parents being able to vaccinate their children.

Parent Domonique Boone said, “I think it’s great. I think all kids need vaccinations because it’s still spreading through kids. So, I think them getting vaccinated, right now, is awesome.”

Grandparent LaWanda Powell said, “I think it’s a good idea for everybody - for the kids, for us - to get vaccinated.”

At the University City Farmer’s Market, a band called 'Loud at 9 a.m.' provides background. Like kid-size COVID-19 doses, it’s music to the ears of parents.

Tyler Wolfe said, “I’m looking forward to approval for all ages, but I think right now, ages 5-11 is the most recent. Our son, George, isn’t there, yet, but once he is, we’ll definitely consider it.”

Adam Young said, “I think we’d like to get our child vaccinated whenever it’s approved for three-year-olds, as well.”

Randall Buck said, “It will give us peace of mind that we can visit older members of our family. Our grandparents really want to see the kids.”

With the FDA’s action, Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine across the country. With CDC approval, eligible kids will get two doses three weeks apart.

Most parents at the Central West End Halloween Street Party call a kid's COVID vaccine a treat before this children’s holiday.

“I wouldn’t get my child vaccinated,” said Trayana Green, “but I am.”

Is she still a little concerned?

“Yes, sir,” said Green.

Concerned about what?

“Just the risk of everything,” she said. “The after-effects; because I know it makes adults tired, so I don’t know the effect on a child my daughter’s size.”

Parent Owen Cassell said, “One of them is old enough and the other is turning four, so she won’t be old enough, but I’m hoping that comes early next year, for her, as well.”