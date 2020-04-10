St. Louis area politician and his wife "thankful" to be COVID-19 survivors

"We were blessed and thankful that we were able to pull through," said Missouri House State Rep. Tommie Pierson, Jr.

ST. LOUIS — In July, Missouri House State Representative Tommie Pierson, Jr. was excited to run in the state Senate race for the 13th District in north St. Louis County.

"The campaign was going well. We were in the midst of going into the final month of the campaign, looking to turn up the engagement. The voter engagement activities we had planned," said Representative Pierson.

But, the 66th District State Rep. had to suddenly cancel his campaigning due to COVID-19.

"It hit us pretty hard," said Pierson.

The 47-year-old politician, who's also a pastor and his 46-year-old wife both tested positive for coronavirus.

"It was scary," said Zorata Pierson.

Zorata Pierson became ill first.

Her husband two days later.

"At that point, when I figured that it was probably COVID, that was really a fear that I had not felt before," Zorata Pierson said.

"It didn't hit us to the point where we had to go to the hospital, but we were experiencing extreme fatigue, body aches, headaches. Things of that nature really put us down," said State Rep. Pierson.

The Spanish Lake couple canceled their online church services.

They self-quarantined themselves at home away from from their 12, 16 and 18-year-olds.

"We quarantined in the basement, so the blessing was our kids, our children never experienced a positive COVID-19 test. They never got sick," added the state representative.

After nearly three weeks, a turnaround for the state representative and his wife. The Piersons say they got plenty of rest, did everything they could to strengthen their immune systems and get on the other side of coronavirus.

The couple has since recovered.

"It feels awesome. It feels great. I want people to know that this thing is real. It's no joke," said Zorata Pierson.

"We're blessed and thankful that we were able to pull through. We had so many of our church family members praying for us," said Tommie Pierson.

The Piersons say when they leave their home they now carry face masks at all times, wash their hands as often as they can and definitely practice social distancing.

The couple also says they're keeping President Trump and the First Lady in their thoughts and wish both a full recovery.