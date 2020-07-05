List of St. Louis area pools staying closed this summer

Some pools across the area will open as scheduled while others will remain closed throughout the summer

ST. LOUIS — Some public pools in the St. Louis area will not open for the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the beginning of the pandemic, several restaurants, entertainment venues and other businesses temporarily closed their doors. Some of those businesses have already started reopening as cities and counties have lifted stay-at-home orders.

Here is a list of pools remaining closed:

Wentzville aquatic facilities

Wentzville Parks and Recreation announced its aquatic facilities would not open for the season. The facilities include Splash Aquatic Center and Progress Park pools.

The city said it explored many options but made the decision not to open based on “a variety of factors including health and safety, staffing concerns, and finances.”

“We understand what an important part of summer pools play for families, and we hope to continue to find other ways to celebrate summer with our community,” the city said on Facebook.

Anyone who purchased season passes or registered for aquatic programs will receive refunds. Click here for more information.

Troy Aquatic Center

The Troy Aquatic Center in Tory, Missouri, will remain closed for the summer. The city made the announcement on Facebook this week.

“Like many of you, we are disappointed and understand this may not be the most popular decision,” the city said. “However, at this time, there are far too many unanswered questions and unknown situations on the horizon.”

The city said they took “financial unknowns” into account when making the decision. They said the statewide stay-at-home order negatively affected the town’s revenue estimates for the remainder of the fiscal year.

“Allocating time and money towards opening the pool would be a financial risk, especially since the pool was not guaranteed to open due to this crisis,” they said.

Click here to read the full post on Facebook.

Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center

Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center in O'Fallon, Missouri, will not be opening in May but staff said they are hoping to open by June.

They said they are evaluating state and county health department guidelines on occupancy levels and social distancing to determine if they can safely open the facility.

Click here for the latest updates.

RiverChase Recreation Center

RiverChase temporarily closed its doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fenton Parks & Recreation said the pool would be closed until further notice and hasn’t given an update since March.

A month ago, RiverChase made a post on Facebook about deep cleaning the facility during the closure.

“We will be clean and ready once we are able to reopen for all of our dearly missed members, guests and staff.”

Here is a list of pools opening for the season:

St. Charles aquatic facilities

On May 6, the St. Charles Park & Recreation Department announced what will open and what is staying closed.

The city’s aquatic facilities will open as scheduled on May 23. Fitness classes, dance classes, volleyball and softball leagues are also going on as planned.

The DuSable Dog Park, McNair Basketball Court, playgrounds will remain closed and the C.O.P.S. Camp and Pickleball Tournament have been canceled.

Click here for a full list of what’s closed and what’s open.

St. Louis County officials said County Executive Sam Page will announce on Friday more details about the reopening of the county on May 18. The county said pools will not be part of that announcement but will "remain under consideration."

The City of St. Louis said its parks department is watching the situation "very closely" and hasn’t made a final decision yet.