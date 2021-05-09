St. Louis area restaurants report Mother's Day bounce

St. Louis city and county leaders announced Monday restaurants could return to full capacity.

ST. LOUIS — Staff at a St. Louis deli is on a roll, wrapping up one sandwich after another as crowds flock to Mom's Deli on Mother's Day.

"My son — who dropped by — recommended this place. so here we are. What better place to be than Mom's Deli," Sharon Treece said.

She stopped by with her wife, Janet Moore, picking up food for themselves and gifts some special slices for the fur babies in the backseat. Treece and Moore say it's good to see crowds return to local restaurants.

"Now that we're all vaccinated and people are opening back up again gradually, we're happy to come out again, patronize, and support," Moore said.

St. Louis City and County leaders jointly announced Monday they would allow restaurants to return to full capacity, so long as social distancing measures are maintained.

With COVID restrictions easing, restaurant owners said Mother’s Day could be the biggest day the restaurant industry has seen in a long time.

“We’re showcasing our chicken and waffles, so we’re doing like a larger, whole bird, four waffles and mimosas package for Mother’s Day," Grace Meat + Three owner Rick Lewis said.

To keep up with demand, Mom's -- like many restaurants -- has a sign in the window that reads "help wanted."