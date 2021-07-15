St. Louis area school districts work on back-to-school COVID plans

Doctors say It takes five weeks for people to be fully vaccinated. That means the deadline to be ready for the start of the school year is days away.

ST. LOUIS — Doctors are warning parents that time is running out to get eligible students vaccinated before the start of the school year.

Education Plus is a cooperative of 54 school districts in the St. Louis metro area. Districts are all tasked with the same challenge, how can we keep students in class but safe.

"I think one of the common concerns is how do we keep our kids safe?” Education Plus CEO Paul Ziegler said. “How do we create an environment that allows for face-to-face learning with as few disruptions as possible? Again, we want our kids back. We are best — we are really good when we have them in school. It's when we have the constant disruptions where students are having to be quarantined or teachers have to be out due to quarantine. Those are the situations we want to avoid."

Ziegler said the best form of protection is the vaccine. After that, masks, distancing, screening and good hygiene will be emphasized to reduce disruptions.

"Realistically, there will be quarantines in our schools this year,” Ziegler said. “As we've all seen there continues to be transmission in many communities. We are seeing it now, here in our own community."

Ziegler said each district will have its own plan based on community factors and student needs. Many educators will look to make up lost ground.

"What they will look to do is find ways to accelerate that learning to make sure they are covering those pieces where there may be those gaps,” Ziegler said. "(They will) implement the curriculum for whatever grade level the student would be in."