St. Louis area school districts share new bus procedures

ST. LOUIS — As school districts across the Bi-state continue to announce their reopening plans, families also are learning what the ride to and from class will look like.
5 On Your Side reached out to several school districts to see how they are planning to keep students safe on school buses. Here’s what we found out.
Parkway School District
- Families must request bus services
- Drivers, aides and students must wear masks while on the bus
- Students will fill seats from back to front
- Seats will be assigned, with the goal of one student per seat
- Windows will be open if possible
- Buses will be disinfected regularly
- Hand sanitizer will be available on buses
Rockwood School District
- Drivers, monitors and “all individuals” must wear face coverings
- Parents must screen kids prior to boarding the bus
- All carry-on items, like backpacks and music instruments, must be sanitized before boarding the bus
- Elementary school children will sit in assigned seats
- Same-family households can sit together
- Increased circulation of outdoor air when possible
- Bus interior will be disinfected twice a day
Saint Louis Public Schools
While St. Louis Public Schools hasn’t released specific details of how its transportation system will work, the school district will require all drivers and students to wear masks on the bus. The district is considering assigned seats for students. Parents are encouraged to drop their kids off at school if possible.
