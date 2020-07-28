St. Louis area school districts share new bus procedures

Assigned seats, open windows and masks are some of the changes on school buses this fall

ST. LOUIS — As school districts across the Bi-state continue to announce their reopening plans, families also are learning what the ride to and from class will look like.

5 On Your Side reached out to several school districts to see how they are planning to keep students safe on school buses. Here’s what we found out.

Parkway School District

Families must request bus services

Drivers, aides and students must wear masks while on the bus

Students will fill seats from back to front

Seats will be assigned, with the goal of one student per seat

Windows will be open if possible

Buses will be disinfected regularly

Hand sanitizer will be available on buses

Rockwood School District

Drivers, monitors and “all individuals” must wear face coverings

Parents must screen kids prior to boarding the bus

All carry-on items, like backpacks and music instruments, must be sanitized before boarding the bus

Elementary school children will sit in assigned seats

Same-family households can sit together

Increased circulation of outdoor air when possible

Bus interior will be disinfected twice a day

Saint Louis Public Schools

While St. Louis Public Schools hasn’t released specific details of how its transportation system will work, the school district will require all drivers and students to wear masks on the bus. The district is considering assigned seats for students. Parents are encouraged to drop their kids off at school if possible.