ST. LOUIS — In a statement, most major school districts in the area announced closures to begin Wednesday and last into April.

The announcement came less than an hour after local leaders put new restrictions and guidelines on gatherings in the greater St. Louis area.

RELATED: Leaders in Greater St. Louis area restrict social gatherings to fewer than 50 people, suggest closing schools

RELATED: Where kids can get free meals in St. Louis, Metro East

The statement is as follows:

St. Louis (March 15, 2020) — St. Louis County, St. Louis City, and Archdiocese of St. Louis schools, along with local health and government officials, continue to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19, commonly known as the novel coronavirus. To help ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff, and to do our part in trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout the St. Louis region, all school districts listed below are announcing an extended school closure.

This closure will begin Wed., March 18 and will preliminarily end Fri., April 3. All school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, will be canceled during the time schools are closed.

The decision to close our school districts was extremely difficult, made in consultation with all area Superintendents and out of an abundance of caution for our families. We know that closing our schools will have a significant impact on our families, but we also believe that strong, urgent action must be taken to prevent the spread of this disease and to protect lives.

Individual school districts will be in contact with their communities to provide additional information regarding ongoing learning plans, as well as social services for those in need. All districts and schools are focused on this planning and will be in touch in the coming days through whatever communication channels are available to them. In addition, how and when potential extensions of this school closing will be decided are also under discussion and will be shared as soon as these decisions have been made.

Our goal is always to protect the safety, health, and wellness of our students, staff, and families. Our strength as a community is our greatest asset. In making this decision, we are working together to protect each other and slow the progression of COVID-19.

We will continue to remain in contact with public health officials, elected leaders, and neighboring school districts and keep parents and media updated with new information as it becomes available.

We thank our community for their support and partnership in this effort.

Affton School District

Archdiocese of St. Louis Schools

Bayless School District

Brentwood School District

School District of Clayton

Ferguson Florissant School District

Hancock Place School District

Hazelwood School District

Jennings School District

Kirkwood School District

Ladue School District

Lindbergh Schools

Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District

Mehlville School District

Normandy School District

Parkway School District

Pattonville School District

Ritenour School District

Riverview Gardens School District

Rockwood School District

Special School District (SSD)

St. Louis Public Schools (including Charters)

University City School District

Valley Park School District

Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation

Webster Groves School District

*****************************

Other schools not listed have also made the decision to cancel classes as well.

Last week, Illinois announced that all schools would be closed for two weeks, starting Tuesday.

RELATED: Illinois closing all public and private schools for 2 weeks amid COVID-19 concerns

Other Missouri districts include:

The city of St. Charles School District (Will close starting March 16)

All St. Charles County school districts (Effective immediately)

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Leaders in Greater St. Louis area restrict social gatherings to fewer than 50 people, suggest closing schools

RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: President Trump says relax, don't hoard groceries; Fed slashes rates

RELATED: Gov. Pritzker orders bars, restaurants in Illinois to close to public starting Monday night