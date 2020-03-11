St. Louis area sets record for hospital admissions related to COVID-19

During Monday's briefing, Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander of the task force, called the hospitalization data concerning

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area set a record for hospitalizations related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

The task force said new hospital admissions increased from 55 to 74, which is the highest it has seen since it began tracking data in April.

During Monday's briefing, Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander of the task force, called the hospitalization data concerning.

"Our hospitals and our ICU use continue to fill with patients, with COVID-19 patients and with regular patients. And those admissions continue daily. So I've said this multiple times over the past couple of weeks, but I think it bears repeating that we just can't continue on this trend," Dr. Garza said on Monday.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 3.

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 55 yesterday to 74 today

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 61 yesterday to 63 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 416 yesterday to 424 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 456 yesterday to 450 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 87 yesterday to 103 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 111 yesterday to 110 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 59 today.

- Across the system hospitals, 79 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 7,945.