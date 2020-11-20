St. Louis area task force continues to report record COVID-19 numbers, Gov. Parson reiterates no statewide mask mandate

In Missouri, 27,358 new virus infections were reported in the past week

ST. LOUIS — The seven-day moving averages for hospital admissions and hospitalizations at St. Louis area hospitals continues to rise.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will hold its next briefing on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in-person. 5 On Your Side will livestream the press conference on KSDK.com and the 5 On Your Side app.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 19.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 130 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 125 yesterday to 126 today, a new seven-day moving average record .

. The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 759 yesterday to 783 today, a new seven-day moving average record .

. Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 841 yesterday to 849 today, a new daily hospitalization record.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 140 yesterday to 150 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 164 yesterday to 159 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 85 yesterday to 87 today.

Across the system hospitals, 136 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 9,509.

In Missouri, 27,358 new virus infections were reported in the past week. That's more than 3,900 new cases a day on average.

We must slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Today, we issued new guidance for counties that is based on the local prevalence of the virus. https://t.co/aFpQBSPiCV — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) November 19, 2020

Gov. Parson said more new cases were reported in October than during the first eight months of the pandemic in Missouri, and new cases in November have already surpassed October.

At least 67 people died from the virus in the past week.