COVID-19 cases expected to increase in St. Louis area during Thanksgiving, Dr. Garza says

Here are the latest task force numbers for Nov. 26

ST. LOUIS — New hospital admissions related to COVID-19 slightly decreased in the St. Louis area, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported on Thanksgiving.

However, a new daily hospitalization data record was reported. Inpatient confirmed COVID-19 positive hospitalizations increased from 895 to 897.

This comes as on Wednesday, head of the task force - Dr. Alexander Garza - had a grim message after touring area hospitals on the busiest travel day of 2020 so far: "We are at capacity now."

Dr. Garza said that in one hospital, there was one bed for three waiting patients. He expects the Thanksgiving holiday -- which traditionally comes with extended-family gatherings, travel and shopping sprees -- will increase local COVID-19 cases.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 26.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 145 to 143 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 133 to 131.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 869 yesterday to 876 today, a new seven-day moving average record.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 895 yesterday to 897 today, which is a new daily hospitalization data record.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 124 yesterday to 83 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 187 yesterday to 195 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 118 yesterday to 124 today.

Across the system hospitals, 154 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 10,426.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 77%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 86% of their total staffed bed capacity.