St. Louis County special education teacher dies from complications related to COVID-19

Mary Smith worked in the Special School District of St. Louis County for 21 years at Fairview Elementary, which is in the Jennings School District

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A teacher in the Jennings School District recently died from COVID-19 complications, the Special District National Educators Association announced on Facebook Tuesday.

Mary Smith, 49, worked in the Special School District of St. Louis County for 21 years at Fairview Elementary, which is in the Jennings School District.

The association shared its condolences for Smith's family and coworkers during this difficult time.

"SDNEA will continue to fight for the safety of our students and staff in classrooms and schools against this deadly virus. Please keep Mary's family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts during this difficult time," Special District National Educators Association wrote on Facebook.

Many commented on the association's post and shared their condolences.

"Miss Mary personified love. In her honor call someone you love and tell them so. I am so heartbroken over this," one person wrote.

"My condolences to Mary’s family and to all who knew and loved her. She was well loved in Jennings," another person wrote.

Jennings School District Superintendent Dr. Art McCoy said Smith had a great sense of humor, was a champion for her students and had a huge heart.

Smith lived with her mother and was her primary caregiver. The week of Thanksgiving, Smith's mother contracted COVID-19 and died a short time later, McCoy said. McCoy added that Smith was diabetic, which may have put her at a higher risk for more serious symptoms.

McCoy said counselors are available to provide emotional support for students, faculty and families.