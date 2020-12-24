St. Louis area urgent care workers wait to get COVID vaccine

"We are trying to reach those health care workers who don't have the means to get the vaccine some place else," said Demetrius Cianci-Chapman

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — In St. Louis County there are still many questions surrounding COVID-19 vaccines. Specifically, who will get them.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Health Department said the agency placed an order with the state for 975 dozes of the Pfizer vaccine.

We're also told "no delivery date has been set at this time."

Right now, it's also unclear how much of the vaccine St. Louis County will actually receive.

In St. Charles County it's a much different picture.

"We're reaching out to citizens of the county and providers in the county," said Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, the Director of the St. Charles County Department of Public Health.

Those "providers" will include workers at urgent care clinics, the ambulance district, nurses at schools and many others.

"We're focusing on those smaller, independent providers in our community. The doctor's office, the dentist office. We're trying to reach those healthcare workers who don't have the means to get the vaccine some place else," said Cianci-Chapman.

So far, St. Charles County has received 400 doses of the vaccine. Nurses gave the shot to 30 people in the past two days.

"It's gonna take a lot more doses just to get through this first phase. I'm elated we're at this point. Finally, taking the first steps to the end of this pandemic. It's exciting for me and my staff," said Demetrius Cianci-Chapman.