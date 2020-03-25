ST. LOUIS — The largest local retail companies in the St. Louis area are offering bonuses for workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 made the announcement on Wednesday.

The companies include Schnucks, Dierbergs and Straubs.

“My members working in the stores are working harder than ever before,” said UFCW Local 655 President David Cook. “The public is relying on their local grocery store to provide them with food and supplies at this critical juncture. Our largest employers, Schnucks, Dierbergs, and Straubs have been working with us to expand benefits and make changes to the workplace to enhance their safety. The steps today, to increase compensation, are greatly appreciated and absolutely deserved for these hard-working heroes.”

Schnucks bonuses will be determined by job classification and will be issued no later than April 1, according to a press release.

Dierbergs will decide bonuses based on hours worked between March 16 and April 26. Dierbergs will also pay $2 an hour premium on all hours worked under 40 per week and $3 per hour for hours worked in excess of 40 per week. The store will issue bonuses in May.

Straubs will also make a $2 an hour adjustment, but the details haven’t been released.

Are you impacted by the coronavirus pandemic? 5 On Your Side can help:

More Coronavirus Coverage