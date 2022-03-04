St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center changing COVID policies for fans

Enterprise Center visitors will no longer have to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative test starting Sunday.

ST. LOUIS — Starting Sunday, Blues fans will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to go to games at Enterprise Center.

The team and arena officials made the announcement Friday, saying the change in health code policy falls in line with a drop in local COVID-19 cases and the City of St. Louis dropping its indoor mask mandate after Saturday night.

The updated policy starts Sunday at Enterprise Center and Monday at Stifel Theatre.

This means fans going to the Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament championship game Sunday at Enterprise won’t have to wear a mask, show their vaccination card or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The St. Louis Blues first put the vaccination or negative test requirement in place back in October ahead of the team’s first regular-season home game, which also marked a return to full capacity inside Enterprise.

“Returning to full capacity in October required a commitment by everyone, including our fans and guests, to the well-being of everyone who entered Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre,” said Chris Zimmerman, who’s the president and CEO of business operations of the St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre. “It’s because of that commitment, here and throughout our community, that we’re able to make this announcement today.

The Blues and venue organizers said they will continue to follow CDC guidance and the advice of local health officials as the pandemic continues, and policy updates could be possible in the future if the situation changes.

“There is always the potential of having to revisit the vaccination or negative test policy, but we certainly hope that won’t be the case,” Zimmerman said.

Certain events at Enterprise Center or Stifel Theatre could still require proof of vaccination, a negative test or masks, officials said.

Even if masks or proof of vaccination aren’t needed, officials asked visitors to be respectful of those around them.