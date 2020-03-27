ST. LOUIS — There are a few businesses in the St. Louis area offering deals for healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees who are still going to work during the coronavirus outbreak.
We made a list of local businesses are offering deals:
Steak ‘n Shake
Steak ‘n Shake is offering 20% off any Steakburger or fries for these workers:
Doctors, nurses, healthcare providers and hospital staff, including maintenance and custodial workers; police and law enforcement agencies; EMT, local 911 and fire departments; pharmacy/drugstore; grocery store workers and food distributors; custodian and facilities maintainers; local government officials; bank managers and tellers; restaurant workers; television and newspaper staffers; cashiers, stockroom and loading dock workers; food banks and soup kitchens; city sanitation workers; IT companies and transit workers (airports, trains, subways); mail and package delivery services including the U.S. Postal Service, Fedex and UPS.
To receive the discount, you just need to show a job I.D.
In addition to the deal for essential employees, Steak ‘n Shake is offering a few deals for everyone to take advantage of:
- Family 4 Pack Meal Deal: includes four double 'n cheese Steakburgers, four small fries and four sodas, feeding a family of four for only $19.99. Available every day by drive-thru or take-out only.
- Half-Price Happy Hour: offering half-price on all milk shakes and drinks. Have fun with the kids over an indulgent afternoon treat while enjoying one of our 23 classic or specialty hand-dipped milkshakes for half price. Available Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. by drive-thru or take-out only.
Missouri locations offering deals:
- 120 Arnold Crossroads Center in Arnold
- 677 Gravois Bluffs Boulevard in Fenton
- 1185 Gravois Road in Fenton
- 999 Veterans Boulevard in Festus
- 835 Robert Raymond Drive in Lake St. Louis
- 2221 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles
- 9550 Natural Bridge in St. Louis
- 8609 Watson Road in St. Louis
- 3226 Telegraph Road in St. Louis
- 1253 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis
- 10459 Page Avenue in St. Louis
- 1460 Jungerman Road in St. Peters
- 1525 S. Lindbergh Boulevard in Sunset Hills
- 3101 Phoenix Center Drive in Washington
- 1134 W. Pearce Boulevard in Wentzville
Illinois locations:
- 99 Conference Center Drive in East Peoria
- 80 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton
- 606 North Bluff in Collinsville
- 2382 Troy Road in Edwardsville
- 1211 N. Keller in Effingham
- 130 N. 44th Street in Mt. Vernon
- 325 S. Veteran's Parkway in Normal
- 109 Regency Park in O'Fallon
Mattingly’s Sports Bar & Grill
Mattingly’s Sports Bar & Grill is offering a free burger and fries to all on-duty police officers, firefighters and paramedics at its St. Charles and Weldon Spring locations.
Pebble Brook Pool & Spa
Pebble Brook Pool & Spa is offering its all-inclusive pool opening package for free to firefighters, police, paramedics, nurses and doctors.
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen doughnuts for free to medical professionals every Monday starting on National Doctors Day, March 30, until National Nurses Week on May 11.
Starbucks
Starbucks is offering free coffee for first responders and healthcare workers nationwide until May 3.
