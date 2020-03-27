ST. LOUIS — There are a few businesses in the St. Louis area offering deals for healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees who are still going to work during the coronavirus outbreak.

We made a list of local businesses are offering deals:

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake is offering 20% off any Steakburger or fries for these workers:

Doctors, nurses, healthcare providers and hospital staff, including maintenance and custodial workers; police and law enforcement agencies; EMT, local 911 and fire departments; pharmacy/drugstore; grocery store workers and food distributors; custodian and facilities maintainers; local government officials; bank managers and tellers; restaurant workers; television and newspaper staffers; cashiers, stockroom and loading dock workers; food banks and soup kitchens; city sanitation workers; IT companies and transit workers (airports, trains, subways); mail and package delivery services including the U.S. Postal Service, Fedex and UPS.

To receive the discount, you just need to show a job I.D.

In addition to the deal for essential employees, Steak ‘n Shake is offering a few deals for everyone to take advantage of:

Family 4 Pack Meal Deal: includes four double 'n cheese Steakburgers, four small fries and four sodas, feeding a family of four for only $19.99. Available every day by drive-thru or take-out only.

includes four double 'n cheese Steakburgers, four small fries and four sodas, feeding a family of four for only $19.99. Available every day by drive-thru or take-out only. Half-Price Happy Hour: offering half-price on all milk shakes and drinks. Have fun with the kids over an indulgent afternoon treat while enjoying one of our 23 classic or specialty hand-dipped milkshakes for half price. Available Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. by drive-thru or take-out only.

Missouri locations offering deals:

120 Arnold Crossroads Center in Arnold

677 Gravois Bluffs Boulevard in Fenton

1185 Gravois Road in Fenton

999 Veterans Boulevard in Festus

835 Robert Raymond Drive in Lake St. Louis

2221 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles

9550 Natural Bridge in St. Louis

8609 Watson Road in St. Louis

3226 Telegraph Road in St. Louis

1253 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis

10459 Page Avenue in St. Louis

1460 Jungerman Road in St. Peters

1525 S. Lindbergh Boulevard in Sunset Hills

3101 Phoenix Center Drive in Washington

1134 W. Pearce Boulevard in Wentzville

Illinois locations:

99 Conference Center Drive in East Peoria

80 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton

606 North Bluff in Collinsville

2382 Troy Road in Edwardsville

1211 N. Keller in Effingham

130 N. 44th Street in Mt. Vernon

325 S. Veteran's Parkway in Normal

109 Regency Park in O'Fallon

Mattingly’s Sports Bar & Grill

Mattingly’s Sports Bar & Grill is offering a free burger and fries to all on-duty police officers, firefighters and paramedics at its St. Charles and Weldon Spring locations.

Pebble Brook Pool & Spa

Pebble Brook Pool & Spa is offering its all-inclusive pool opening package for free to firefighters, police, paramedics, nurses and doctors.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen doughnuts for free to medical professionals every Monday starting on National Doctors Day, March 30, until National Nurses Week on May 11.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering free coffee for first responders and healthcare workers nationwide until May 3.

