ST. LOUIS — Several businesses in the St. Louis area are taking special precautions to keep places clean and customers safe due to the threat of COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of what public places are doing in response to the virus:

The St. Louis Aquarium has added extra hand sanitizing stations and have increased its cleaning team's focus on disinfecting hard surfaces throughout the open hours.

Staff at the St. Louis Wheel are cleaning the gondolas and all public spaces throughout the open hours as well as deep cleaning before the opening.

A Union Station spokesperson said these are things they do on a regular basis “because the health and safety of our guests and our team members is the most important thing.”

The Saint Louis Zoo is still open. On its website, the zoo said it's taking precautions to keep visitors, employees and animals safe. You can check the latest status of the Saint Louis Zoo on its website here.

The Magic House said staff is increasing the intervals of cleaning procedures and have added additional hand sanitizer stations in the museum.

The Saint Louis Science Center has also increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing exhibits and other public places.

As a precaution, Metro Transit said it's enhancing cleaning and disinfecting procedures for MetroLink, MetroBus and Metro Call-A-Ride vehicles.

Gyms in the area are stepping up their cleaning game by stocking up on supplies and doing more frequent cleaning.

Club Fitness recently sent out an email to its customers saying its staff is “increasing the frequency of their cleaning efforts and providing extra quantities of cleaning products and sanitizer throughout their gyms.”

Gateway Region YMCA programs and services remain open to the community. Staff will be cleaning frequently touched surfaces more often, including doorknobs, exercise equipment, phones, banisters, handrails and other points of contact throughout the facility.

Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living homes and retirement communities are also working on ways to protect their residents, many of whom are most at risk.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is taking steps to limit the coronavirus exposure risks to its most susceptible patients.

Starting March 10 until further notice, all 134 VA nursing homes across the country will not allow any outside visitors to see residents.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis is forcing parishes to make changes to parts of Mass in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Archdiocese said parishioners must refrain from shaking hands during the sign of peace and stop distributing Holy Communion to parishioners via the chalice. Other changes include stopping the use of Holy Water fonts and more changes to the communion process.

Sump Coffee announced it will no longer accept customers' reusable cups. The coffee spot said it is making efforts to sanitize the cafe and all common areas throughout the day.

Starbucks said it is considering transitioning some stores in the U.S. and Canada to drive-thru only while others may limit the number of people allowed inside.

HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum will close to the public at 4:30 p.m. on March 14 and remain closed through at least March 30.

