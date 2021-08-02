St. Louis businesses see smaller crowds as the Chiefs head into the Super Bowl

More subdued than super, restaurants saw smaller crowds for the big game

The front door swings wide at Ballpark Village, as football fans head inside for the big game. But as the clock ticks closer to kickoff, a line starts to form as employees work within coronavirus capacity limits.

At Weber's Front Row in Webster Groves, they have what would have been unimaginable last year: parking spaces in the front lot and seating inside.

"We had no idea what type of crowd we were going to get. Last year we had over 250 people inside," Kendel Beard said.

Kendal Beard runs the St. Louis Chiefs fan club here, and he says the 2021 turnout is a bit of a throwback.

"It feels like we started almost over again because years ago when we had 30, 40, 50 people in here we were very, very happy," Beard said.

Despite the smaller turnout, Weber's is still running a busy to-go service, starting their wings early in the morning. And they'll keep serving them up as long as the crowd sticks around.

"People are still here. They came out to be a part of the community," Chad Baker said.