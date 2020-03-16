ST. LOUIS — Operation Food Search and St. Louis Food Bank have teamed up to feed families affected by coronavirus-related closures at a free drive-through food fair.

It’s from 10 a.m. until noon Monday morning – anyone with any food needs are invited to drive up.

The St. Louis Food Bank regularly hosts these food fairs but knows how important they are now more than ever.

“We are able to get a lot of food to people who are in need. We are also able to do it safely. The clients stay in the car to reduce exposure, our volunteers don’t face extra exposure, “ said St. Louis Area Food Bank, president Meredith Knopp.

Operation Food Search prides itself on bringing food to the families in need. They are mobilizing their summer meals program to help families who are struggling during this time.

“Given the economic situation, a lot of families who never needed assistance in the past will need it now,” Operation Food Search President Kristen Wild said.

Operation Food Search is working with the state to figure a plan to provide a weeks worth of breakfast and lunch at one time to limit the amount of times families need to leave their houses.

