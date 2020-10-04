ST. LOUIS — "I actually grew up like a free lunch kid," said Tyler Davis.

That's why the 35-year-old has always had a passion for students who participate in Missouri's Free and Reduced Lunch Program.

"The only meal sometimes, if they even get a meal, is breakfast or lunch," said Davis.

He started an initiative called "St. Louis Boxed Lunches".

And now, the online bakery owner and chef is on a mission to feed St. Louis area kids who are out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not trying to let anybody go hungry and if I can do anything you know to feed one or two individuals, then that's what I want to do," added Davis.

His good deed started with a handful of volunteers preparing nutritional meals for students in a small kitchen in south city. In just three weeks, the operation has surpassed his expectations.

"So many people were very, very receptive and were asking me, 'How do I help? How do I donate and how do I volunteer?'"

Tyler launched a Facebook page fundraiser, paid for most of the food out of his own pockets and received lots of donations from generous givers.

"It started out kind of being like just three, four, five and then it grew to 120 delivered during our first round. Now, it's blown up," said Davis.

Donned in their masks and gloves, so far he and his team have delivered 400 boxed lunches to the front doors of kids in need.

"It's just amazing. The deliveries have been really quick and on time," said Susanna Tichenor.

Tichenor's 15-year-old son received one of the lunch kits, which typically lasts five days.

"We'll just take anything we can get right now. It's such a tough time. Tyler is an angel," said Tichenor.

"I'm very, very grateful for all the help from my volunteers, all the donations we've received and we will keep doing this as long as this pandemic continues. I don't even have to receive any 'thank yous.' I just want to help people," said Tyler Davis.

If you'd like to become a volunteer and help Davis deliver the boxed lunches on Mondays and Tuesdays or if you'd like to make a donation, just send an email to stlboxedlunches@gmail.com.