ST. LOUIS — For the first time, the City of St. Louis has released more specifics about where coronavirus cases are confirmed in the city.

There’s now a map on the city’s website listing how many COVID-19 cases are in each ZIP code. Cases are spread throughout the city, with 63115 (which includes Penrose, Mark Twain and the Greater Ville) and 63103 (which includes Downtown West and Midtown) each having 22 cases.

The only ZIP codes that don’t have any confirmed cases are the ones that are on the edge of the city and are typically associated with the county.

However, the map isn’t a full representation of cases in the city. The fine print on the April 1 map states, “This map represents 166 cases of 239 known cases within the City of St. Louis.”

Here is a list of the cases by ZIP code:

63101: Fewer than 5

63102: Fewer than 5

63103: 22

63104: 7

63105: No cases

63106: 12

63107: 10

63108: 11

63109: 5

63110: 7

63111: 5

63112: 13

63113: 11

63115: 22

63116: 14

63117: No cases

63118: 12

63119: No cases

63120: 8

63121: No cases

63125: No cases

63130: No cases

63133: No cases

63136: Fewer than 5

63139: 7

63143: No cases

63147: Fewer than 5

The city continues to monitor 272 people, and it’s waiting on 28 test results.

St. Louis is also now providing a breakdown of cases by age.

10-19: Fewer than 5

20-29: 17

30-39: 30

40-49: 26

50-59: 24

60-69: 37

70-79: 18

80-89: 15

90-99: Fewer than 5

There is one confirmed death in St. Louis. Jazmond Dixon became St. Louis’ first confirmed death from COVID-19. Family members said she did not have any underlying health conditions, and they don’t know where or how she contracted the virus. St. Louis officials confirmed this was not a travel-related case.

