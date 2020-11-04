ST. LOUIS — Four more residents of the City of St. Louis have died after contracting the coronavirus.

The latest victims are:

A Hispanic woman in her 50s

A white man in his 90s

An African American man in his 70s

A woman in her 80s (race information was not included in the report to the City of St. Louis Department of Health)

COVID-19 is now responsible for the deaths of 17 people in the city. All previous coronavirus victims were African Americans.

“These new deaths show that no race is immune to this virus and we as a city must follow the Executive Orders put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the city health department said in a news release Friday evening.

The latest update from the department showed 594 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the city. That’s an increase of 29 patients from Thursday. Health officials are waiting on the test results for 10 people and they’re monitoring 186 residents.

