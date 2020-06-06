City of St. Louis to offer COVID-19 tests to anyone who wants one

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Department of Health announced Friday it was partnering with the St. Louis Regional Health Commission and local federally funded health centers to offer coronavirus testing for anyone who wants it.

The Department of Health said this move makes St. Louis the first jurisdiction in the state to waive COVID-19 testing criteria to make tests available to everyone.

“I’m elated that the Department of Health has been able to work with our community partners to make the city the first jurisdiction in the state to offer testing for everyone moving forward in our COVID-19 response efforts,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement. “Community testing is critical to the health of our residents, and increased testing plays an important role in providing data to assist in our decision making process as we continue our phased in reopening of the city.”