St. Louis city, county leaders weigh issuing health guidelines

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City and County leaders are watching local COVID cases increase and mask mandates issued in other parts of the country.

"You can kind of see the tsunami going, what can we do to prepare for it," Dr. Fred Buckhold, SLUCare said.

Leaders are especially concerned about the delta variant spreading from Midwest hotspots at a rapid rate. City and County officials are discussing mask mandates and other health guidelines.



"The art of this is doing it before the numbers get big,” Buckhold said. “The idea is you try to prevent people from getting it."

Buckhold said the best form of prevention is getting the vaccine.



"If I'm in a meeting with 10 other doctors we don't wear masks, there's no point,” Buckhold. “But when there's uncertainty."



The SLU doctor said between the virus spread and vaccination efforts, it's a race to those most vulnerable.



"What COVID has taught me is by the time you recognize it's already too late,” the doctor said. “Many would make the argument it's probably here and we just don't know it yet.”

In a joint statement, city and county leaders said they are "actively studying further steps." The full statement is as follows:

“St. Louis County continues to experience sharp increases in the average number of new cases per day, currently at 170. That is 34 percent higher than just one week ago. St. Louis City has seen an increase in new cases across all ZIP codes, 38 percent higher than a week ago, with African-Americans making up 80% of new reported cases since May. Additionally, we have seen our regional positivity rate grow to around 10 percent, and we are aware that the “hot spot” in southwest Missouri is moving northeast toward our region. We are very concerned with these numbers and are actively studying further steps.

"On July 1, the City and County issued a public health advisory on mask wearing; a second advisory was issued July 12. Our departments encourage everyone to follow the advice from our public health experts. The advisories and other information can be found at stlcorona.com and stlouis-mo.gov. Regional health departments are absolutely in support of universal mask wearing by vaccinated and unvaccinated residents, particularly indoors. We believe it is critical for everyone’s safety.

"Our region is watching national news and trends very carefully and have paid attention to the mask mandates that have been initiated by other local jurisdictions. While we do not have an announcement to make today, this is a topic of conversation. For the moment, we will continue to urge everyone to wear masks, even if you are vaccinated.