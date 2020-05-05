St. Louis, St. Louis County to begin reopening May 18

Page said he will provide more information on the plan at his Wednesday morning briefing at 8:30

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis and St. Louis County will begin allowing businesses to reopen starting Monday, May 18, statements from Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page said Tuesday.

Both Krewson and Page said the plan was being finalized, but a date had not previously been announced. The announcement comes a day after Missouri and many counties in the St. Louis area launched phase one of their reopening process.

"More detailed and industry-specific guidance for people and businesses, which will be provided by the end of the week, will continue to emphasize the importance of limiting the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing practices, including wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds and staying home when possible," the statement from the mayor's office said.

Page said he will provide more information on the plan at his Wednesday morning briefing at 8:30.

Phase one of Missouri's plan is in place through Sunday, May 31. The order will be reevaluated before it expires, at which time, restrictions may be tightened or loosened.

The City of St. Louis and St. Louis County have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, with 1,346 and 3,569 cases respectively.