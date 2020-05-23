Attractions, pools, camps, gyms | Here's what is opening and when in St. Louis, St. Louis County

Here's a timeline of what can open and when in the city county and at the area's biggest attractions

ST. LOUIS — Restaurants, businesses and attractions in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County are beginning to welcome guests and customers for the first time in months.

Signs of life before the COVID-19 pandemic are beginning to pop up across the metro area. Albeit, slowly. Not everything is open yet, and dates vary for when everything else can reopen – if there’s even a target date at all.

5 On Your Side has gathered up the latest information from city and county leaders, along with information from officials at some of the area’s largest attractions, about what can reopen and when.

City of St. Louis

June 1: Summer camps, some swimming pools and aquatic centers

Swimming pools will be allowed to open on June 1, Mayor Krewson announced. However, at this time, the city does not anticipate opening city-owned and operated pools for the summer because lifeguards haven’t been hired and trained.

Summer camps also will be allowed to operate. However, all activities must be designed for kids to practice social distancing. Overnight camps, field trips and aquatic activities are prohibited. You can read more about the city’s pool and summer camp policies here.

June 8: Cultural institutions, larger venues

Cultural institutions include many of the places St. Louisans treasure, where they take people visiting from out of town or where they catch a game or a show. June 8 is the first day all of those large-venue locations will be allowed to reopen. However, it’s up to each individual location to make their own determination on when they want to reopen.

Each location needs to have their operating plans and procedures approved by the city’s health department before they can reopen. Click here for the full policy.

June 15: Gyms, fitness centers, yoga/dance studios and similar businesses

Personal training services, gyms, fitness centers and health clubs will be allowed to welcome back guests. Capacity will be limited to 25%.

Sports courts and adult and youth team leagues are advised to remain closed. The city also suggests preventing clients from using treadmills “due to the increased risk of spreading respiratory illness.” You can read the city’s full policy on gyms reopening here.

St. Louis County

June 1: Summer camps

Kids will be able to go back to camp, but it won’t be like summers before. Kids will still need to practice social distancing, which means no big group activities. Individual projects need to be the priority, along with maximizing time outside over doing activities inside.

Field trips won’t be allowed, and camps need to follow pool and sports guidelines for those activities. You can read the full summer camp guidance on the county’s website.

June 15: Pools, gyms, youth and adult athletics (no fans)*

This is a target date for reopening and resuming these activities, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Friday.

“While June 15 remains a target, we will continue to watch the trends of testing, hospital admissions as we continue consider more openings in St. Louis County,” he said.

Major attractions:

Saint Louis Zoo, June 13

The Saint Louis Zoo will be the first major, large attraction to welcome visitors back.

The turnstiles will be ready for guests to walk through beginning Saturday, June 13. However, reservations will be required (it’ll still be free), so the zoo can help limit the capacity to one-third of its attendance, which still ends up being about 3,000 people.

Masks will be required for guests older than 9 who are medically able to wear them.

While the zoo will be open, three attractions inside will remain closed: Penguin and Puffin Coast, the Insectarium and the 4D Theater. Read more here.

Missouri Botanical Garden, June 16

If you’re looking for a change of scenery, the Missouri Botanical Garden will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 16.

Capacity will be limited and advanced tickets will be required. There will be no walk-up or on-site ticket purchases. Tickets will be available online and over the phone beginning June 9 on the Missouri Botanical Garden’s website. Hours will be limited to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The garden will remain closed on Mondays until further notice.

Face coverings will be required for all visitors 9 and older who are medically able. Read more here.

No dates set yet

The Gateway Arch has not announced when it might reopen to the public. In the meantime, guests can get a virtual view from the top of the Arch. The Gateway Arch Park Foundation is providing live streams facing east and west on its YouTube page. Click here to check them out.

The St. Louis Aquarium, St. Louis Wheel and other new attractions inside Union Station remain closed. The aquarium has been doing livestreams on its Facebook page with caretakers and animals. And the Soda Fountain restaurant is open for dine-in.