ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Court has suspended jury trials until April 13, according to a press release from the court.
"The circuit’s intention is to make the courts available to the public during this health crisis but to reduce the public’s exposure as much as possible until we have further direction from public health authorities,” said Presiding Judge Rex M. Burlison, of the 22nd Judicial Circuit.
Jury trials postponed during this period will be rescheduled.
People who received a jury summons for March 16 through April 3 should not
report, the release said. Those potential jurors will go back into the general pool of the Jury Commissioner’s Office for future selection.
Walk-in weddings on Friday afternoons at the courthouse will be suspended on March 20 and April 3 and until further notice, the release said.
