St. Louis city to limit gatherings beginning on Saturday

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced beginning on Nov. 14, all private gatherings in the city with more than 10 people are prohibited

ST. LOUIS — New COVID-19 restrictions will go into effect in the City of St. Louis on Nov. 14.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced beginning on Nov. 14, all private gatherings in the city with more than 10 people are prohibited. This means no house parties, dinner parties, celebrations or any other type of private social event or gathering.

Krewson said the city is also recommending that any such private gathering be limited to a consistent group of 10 or less, comprised of no more than one or two individual households.

"Over the last few weeks, especially after Halloween, it's no secret we continue to see a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," Mayor Krewson wrote on Twitter.

Krewson noted about 50% of new COVID-19 cases in the city are among those in their 20s and 30s.

"In the city, contact tracing tells us transmission is primarily happening among friends, families, and neighbors via informal gatherings around homes and neighborhoods," Krewson said.

The mayor also reminded residents to wear face masks, practice social distancing, wash your hands, work from home if possible and keep your circles very tight.

The City of St. Louis has not tightened the restrictions on restaurants and bars.

Effective Saturday, November 14, ALL private gatherings in the City of St. Louis with more than 10 people are prohibited.



Over the last few weeks, especially after Halloween, it's no secret we continue to see a resurgence of new #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations. pic.twitter.com/vCqllY1xn8 — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) November 13, 2020

As for St. Louis County, tighter COVID-19 restrictions will begin on Nov. 17, a source confirmed to 5 On Your Side's Casey Nolen Thursday evening.

People will only be able to leave their homes to go to work, school, seek medical care, exercise or shop for goods and supplies, the source told 5 On Your Side's Casey Nolen. Page will also implement a rule on "social bubbles" where people can form with 10 or less family members or friends and keep interactions to that group.