ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis recorded its first death due to COVID-19, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Monday.

“This should be a wakeup call to all of us, anyone who questions the gravity of this issue,” Krewson said during a press conference.

The director of the health department, Dr. Fred Echols, said the patient was a woman her 30s. She tested positive for the virus Sunday. It was not a travel-related case.

“This case is evidence that young people can get it and it can cause death,” Echols said. “The measures we continue to recommend every day are really important and they should be adhered to.”

City officials said they are in the process of trying to make identify people with whom the woman made contact.

They said the city now has 20 cases of COVID-19, including the woman who died.

