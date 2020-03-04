ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis has reported four new deaths associated with COVID-19. This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to five in the city.

On Friday, the city's Department of Health said three women above the age of 70 and one woman in her 50s died from coronavirus-related causes. No other information was released.

According to the Department of Health, as of 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3, there were 297 positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of St. Louis.

"Our hearts go out to these families. These tragic losses demonstrate the need for the St. Louis community to physically distance ourselves to help reduce the spread of the virus," City of St. Louis Director of Health Dr. Fredrick Echols said in a statement. "By doing this, we can not only protect ourselves, but our families, and the St. Louis community as a whole."

Missouri Governor Mike Parson instituted a statewide stay-at-home order on Friday that will last through April 24. The city already was operating on a stay-at-home order that is set to last through April 22.

Jazmond Dixon was the City of St. Louis’ first confirmed COVID-19 death. She was just 31 years old.

Family members told 5 On Your Side she felt sick a couple weeks ago and thought she had the flu. She went to an urgent care location on a Tuesday, which sent her to a hospital for treatment. Two days later she was on a ventilator. Three days after that, she passed away, a family member said, adding that Dixon did not have any known underlying health conditions.

City officials confirmed Dixon’s case was not travel-related.

