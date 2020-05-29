St. Louis City Hall to reopen to the public June 1 — with changes

The building has been closed since March 31 due to COVID-19 concerns. Those same worries will mean changes for anyone who needs to visit city hall

ST. LOUIS — After being closed to the public for two full months, St. Louis City Hall will open its doors to the general public beginning Monday, June 1.

Masks or face coverings will be required. Anyone who doesn’t have a mask will be given one, Mayor Lyda Krewson said during a coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Visitors also will have their temperature taken. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed inside.

Additional changes have been made inside city hall to encourage social distancing. There will be capacity limits in elevators and signs on the floors marking where people can stand.

Some departments that tend to get busy and crowded will use virtual lines instead of the usual numbered ticket way of waiting in line. Customers will then wait outside or in their cars until it is their turn.

For example, anyone needing to visit the revenue department will need to first go to stlouiscollector.com and reserve a spot in the virtual line. Customers will be notified by text message when it’s their turn to enter.

Residents can still continue to use the drop-boxes that are at the entrance on Tucker Boulevard.

The same precautions and restrictions will be in place at all city buildings. The municipal courts will allow visitors to the cashier and customer service windows, but hearings will continue to be virtual for the time being.