St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announces timeline easing limits on large gatherings at venues

Krewson said that starting on June 22, large venues in the city will be able to operate at 50% capacity

ST. LOUIS — On Facebook Live Friday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson detailed the city's plans for gradually increasing capacity when it comes to large venues.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city has limited large venues to 25% capacity to help slow the spread of the virus.

The mayor said Friday with the health commissioner's latest order, that 25% limit will be loosened, gradually.

Krewson said that starting on June 22, large venues in the city will be able to operate at 50% capacity. On July 6, large venues will be able to operate at 75% capacity. And on July 20, they will be able to operate at 100% capacity.

Social distancing will still be encouraged.

You can watch Krewson's entire address, by clicking here. You can read the full new order from the health commissioner on the city's website here.

The mayor said these dates were announced so far in advance so that venues are able to plan for when they go into action.

Krewson also said there is a caveat when it comes to the tentative dates. The COVID-19 numbers in the area need to keep moving downward.

"If we do begin to see an uptick (in COVID-19 cases), if we do begin to see more people going into the hospitals, then that will be pulled back," Krewson explained.

The large venues the mayor is talking about are places that typically hold weddings, or other large gatherings or parties.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page also announced on Friday that rules on capacity limits would be changing soon.

All businesses in St. Louis County will be allowed to reopen on June 15 and two weeks later on June 29, all businesses will be allowed to raise capacity limits from 25% to 50%. Restrictions on gatherings will also ease on June 29.

Outdoor gatherings will have no restrictions. They can continue with social distancing, wearing masks and staying 6-feet apart.

Gatherings will no longer be limited to 10 or less. Crowd sizes will be dictated by the capacity of the fire code of each facility, Page said. Gatherings include weddings, funerals and outdoor reunions.

Businesses will be allowed to have tighter restrictions if they choose.

Some park pavilions will have restrictions on capacity, Page said.