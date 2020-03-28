ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis received a shipment of personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, from the state's strategic stockpile to help better combat the spread of COVID-19.

Five pallets full of boxes arrived Friday afternoon. The shipment contained N95 masks, face shields, gowns and gloves — all items that will supplement and replenish the city's existing supply.

These supplies will be divided among various city departments, including police, corrections, fire, emergency management and health.

A spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson said this is just the first part of a larger order for supplies to help protect first responders and healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Additional delivers are expected soon.

City of St. Louis

