ST. LOUIS — St. Louis leaders are closing roads to all vehicles in some of the city's biggest parks.

O’Fallon, Fairground, Carondelet, and Willmore Parks are closed to all vehicular traffic. Some roads in Forest Park will also be converted to pedestrian-only use.

At O'Fallon Park, city leaders say the concern is two-fold: public health but also public safety.

RELATED: St. Louis issues new restrictions on recreational facilities

Videos posted on the social media app Snapchat this weekend show hundreds of cars lining the street in O'Fallon Park, people standing side by side. An even more immediate concern -- the assault rifles in the videos that come up next.

"We are trying very hard to keep parks open, but we are continuing to make changes to them to encourage folks to social distance," Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a Monday afternoon Facebook Live.

Bishop Elijah Hankerson was on a conference call with St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition when Krewson announced the changes.

He says he's watched the virus affect his colleagues in the church.

"This week I experienced a tragic loss... One of my good friends that has been a friend for close to a decade," Hankerson said.

On the conference call, Judge Jimmie Edwards said they've also issued summonses for two churches — St. John Church of God and Hopewell Missionary Baptist — because leaders were still holding services in violation of the City's 10-person limit.

"To be honest, I wasn't surprised at all considering the personal experience I had this week," Hankerson said. "A couple weeks ago, I probably would've thought that was very extreme [and] it doesn't take all of that, but people are dying."

Krewson said she's now leaning on clergy members to spread the good word about social distancing to people who haven't already heeded the call.

"Let's shut-in, lock-in, and stay put until this passes over," Hankerson said.

In Forest Park, the three road closures are as follows:

Government Drive from Wells Drive to Washington Drive

Fine Arts Drive from Government Drive to Lagoon Drive

Lagoon Drive from Fine Arts Drive to DeBaliviere Circle

Krewson stresses people can still come through the city's parks for walks, and she adds the open roads will allow for more distance between pedestrians.

Violators will be subject to towing.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: US has tested 1 million samples, hospital ship arrives in NYC

RELATED: Former preschool teacher who touched the lives of hundreds of children dies from COVID-19

RELATED: Show Me Kindness: Co-workers throw surprise birthday parade

RELATED: Allergies or COVID-19 symptoms? Here's how to tell the difference

RELATED: 'It’s going to come down to individual responsibilities' | Missouri Gov. Parson has no plans to implement statewide stay-at-home order

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area