St. Louis Comic Con postponed to 2021

ST. LOUIS — Wizard World has postponed its St. Louis Comic Con until March 2021, the company announced Thursday.

The event, which was scheduled to take place from June 5 to 7, was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans who bought general admission or VIP tickets can use them for the rescheduled dates. Artists and exhibitors should be contacted by Wizard World in the near future with more information.

The June convention was scheduled to be the eighth annual installment of the show.

"Wizard Entertainment looks forward to continuing its pop culture conventions at a time deemed appropriate by public health and government officials, in consultation with other local authorities as necessary," the company said in a press release.

