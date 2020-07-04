ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Health Department announced 36 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Tuesday evening.

The health department said the city now has 476 cases and 12 deaths.

The two people who died were both women in their 80s. No other information was released.

St. Louis' health department is one of many reporting COVID-19 data by ZIP code. See all the ZIP code data in our area here.

Missouri has more than 3,100 confirmed cases, and 73 confirmed deaths. More than 2,000 of those cases are in the St. Louis Area.

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map below.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Trump removes key official; NYC virus deaths exceed 3,200, topping toll for 9/11 attacks

RELATED: Show Me Kindness: Polio survivor makes masks to pay it forward

RELATED: Broadway performer and STL native talks live in New York during COVID-19 Pandemic

RELATED: Missouri launches website to find all essential services in one place