ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis announced 15 new coronavirus cases Tuesday night, bringing the city's total to 37. It is the biggest single-day increase in positive tests in the city.

The increase comes a day after the city announced its first COVID-19 death.

RELATED: 'We are only standing by the grace of God' | 31-year-old woman is St. Louis' first COVID-19 death

The city said 93 people are being monitored and the results from 18 more tests are still being approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The increase brings the number of confirmed cases in Missouri to 270. The state health department said St. Louis County had 100 confirmed cases and one death as of Tuesday afternoon. St. Charles County reported 11 cases and one death.

Local and state leaders said the increase in numbers is expected as the state's testing capabilities continue to expand.

