Key COVID-19 number increases for the first time in 2 weeks in St. Louis area

The average number of new coronavirus patients who checked in to St. Louis area hospitals increased Tuesday for the first time since May 18

ST. LOUIS — One of the main COVID-19 data trends that St. Louis area leaders are monitoring as the economy reopens trended upward Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

The seven-day moving average of new coronavirus patients who checked in to St. Louis task force hospitals increased from 19 to 20 patients Tuesday. That number has been steadily falling for about a month now. The last time it increased was on May 18.

The graph below shows the both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of new coronavirus patients who checked in to task force hospitals.

The seven-day average of overall COVID-19 patients in area hospitals decreased from 363 to 354. That number also has been gradually falling over the last month.

The graph below shows both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of total COVID-19 patients who are being treated at task force hospitals.

The full breakdown of data trends from the task force is below.

New hospital admissions: 17, up from 15

Seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions: 20, up from 19

Hospitalizations: 348, up from 331

Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations: 354, down from 363

Patients in the ICU: 68, down from 78

Patients on ventilators: 46, down from 53

Over the last 24 hours, 27 COVID-19 patients were released from task force hospitals, bringing the total to 2,314 COVID-19 patients sent home to recover since the first case was reported in the area.