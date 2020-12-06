COVID-19 numbers show decreases Thursday in St. Louis area

The task force reported a drop in the daily number of new COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hospitals, along with a decrease in the seven-day moving average

ST. LOUIS — Several COVID-19 numbers decreased Thursday in the St. Louis area, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

The task force is consisted of four of the area’s largest hospital systems: BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital. It’s been keeping track of daily coronavirus numbers since the beginning of April.

On Thursday, the task force reported a drop in the daily number of new COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hospitals, along with a decrease in the seven-day moving average of new patients.

The graph below shows both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of new coronavirus patients who checked in to task force hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 patients also decreased, after reporting an increase on Wednesday.

The graph below shows both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of total COVID-19 patients who are being treated at task force hospitals.

The full breakdown of data trends from the task force is below.

New hospital admissions: 16, down from 18

Seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions: 16, down from 17

Hospitalizations: 262, down from 271

Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations: 282, down from 288

Patients in the ICU: stayed the same at 62

Patients on ventilators: 33, down from 37

Over the last 24 hours, 20 COVID-19 patients were released from task force hospitals, bringing the total to 2,513 COVID-19 patients sent home to recover since the first case was reported in the area.

Task force incident commander Dr. Alex Garza plans to give his next live stream update on Friday.

8 steps to stay healthy as cities reopen

Signs of what life was like before the coronavirus pandemic are beginning to make their way around St. Louis and St. Louis County.

But doctors say some of the changes we’ve made in our everyday lives need to stick around, possibly until a vaccine is approved.

“The virus hasn’t left. It hasn’t changed. It’s still here. It’s still very contagious and it’s still very dangerous,” Dr. Alex Garza said previously. He’s the incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

For weeks now, Dr. Garza has stressed the importance of social distancing, frequently washing hands and cleaning surfaces. He said as economies and businesses reopen, it’s especially important to continue those practices that helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in the St. Louis area.

“We also know that we’re never going to be at zero transmission until there’s a vaccine. So, we have to learn how to live with the virus and take all those important steps to keep it in check,” Dr. Garza said.

To help keep the coronavirus in check in the St. Louis area, Dr. Garza offered these eight steps to keep yourself, your loved ones and the entire community safe.

Stay 6 feet apart from others – the exception being those you live with Wear a face mask in public Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds Clean surfaces regularly, including phones, counters, light switches – anything that’s touched frequently Monitor yourself for signs of illness, contact your doctor if you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms Don’t gather with more than 10 people Stay at home if you’re vulnerable or at high risk of infection Don’t visit nursing homes or assisted-living facilities