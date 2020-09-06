2 key COVID-19 case trends increase Tuesday in the St. Louis area

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported increases involving new coronavirus patients admitted to area hospitals

ST. LOUIS — Two key COVID-19 data trends showed increases Tuesday in the St. Louis area.

The latest numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force show the daily number of new coronavirus patients and the seven-day moving average of new patients both increased Tuesday.

The task force reported 19 new COVID-19 patients Tuesday, an increase from 14 reported Monday. The seven-day average increased from 16 to 17 patients Tuesday. It’s the third time over the last week the average number of new COVID-19 patients has decreased and increased from day-to-day.

The graph below shows the both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of new coronavirus patients who checked in to task force hospitals.

The total number of total COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area task force hospitals decreased, along with the seven-day moving average number of total patients.

The graph below shows both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of total COVID-19 patients who are being treated at task force hospitals.

The full breakdown of data trends from the task force is below.

New hospital admissions: 19, up from 14

Seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions: 17, up from 16

Hospitalizations: 242, down from 279

Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations: 298, down from 314

Patients in the ICU: 62, down from 71

Patients on ventilators: 34, down from 37

Over the last 24 hours, 25 COVID-19 patients were released from task force hospitals, bringing the total to 2,481 COVID-19 patients sent home to recover since the first case was reported in the area.

Task force incident commander Dr. Alex Garza plans to give his next live stream update on Friday.

8 steps to stay healthy as cities reopen

Signs of what life was like before the coronavirus pandemic are beginning to make their way around St. Louis and St. Louis County.

But doctors say some of the changes we’ve made in our everyday lives need to stick around, possibly until a vaccine is approved.

“The virus hasn’t left. It hasn’t changed. It’s still here. It’s still very contagious and it’s still very dangerous,” Dr. Alex Garza said previously. He’s the incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

For weeks now, Dr. Garza has stressed the importance of social distancing, frequently washing hands and cleaning surfaces. He said as economies and businesses reopen, it’s especially important to continue those practices that helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in the St. Louis area.

“We also know that we’re never going to be at zero transmission until there’s a vaccine. So, we have to learn how to live with the virus and take all those important steps to keep it in check,” Dr. Garza said.

To help keep the coronavirus in check in the St. Louis area, Dr. Garza offered these eight steps to keep yourself, your loved ones and the entire community safe.

Stay 6 feet apart from others – the exception being those you live with Wear a face mask in public Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds Clean surfaces regularly, including phones, counters, light switches – anything that’s touched frequently Monitor yourself for signs of illness, contact your doctor if you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms Don’t gather with more than 10 people Stay at home if you’re vulnerable or at high risk of infection Don’t visit nursing homes or assisted-living facilities