Watch live: St. Louis coronavirus task force update on trends, cases

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the St. Louis area at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing live in this story at the top of this page as it happens.

Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the task force, is expected to release the latest on the number of patients in area hospitals with the virus, how many of them are in the intensive care unit and how many COVID-19 patients are on ventilators. He also give an update on the number of coronavirus patients who’ve left the hospital and are recovering at home.

This will be the first live briefing the task force has given since the day after Memorial Day. The task force has been emailing daily updates since then.

You can see the data reported by the task force from Thursday below.

COVID-19 numbers show decreases Thursday in St. Louis area

Several COVID-19 numbers decreased Thursday in the St. Louis area, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

The task force is consisted of four of the area’s largest hospital systems: BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital. It’s been keeping track of daily coronavirus numbers since the beginning of April.

On Thursday, the task force reported a drop in the daily number of new COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hospitals, along with a decrease in the seven-day moving average of new patients.

The graph below shows both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of new coronavirus patients who checked in to task force hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 patients also decreased, after reporting an increase on Wednesday.

The graph below shows both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of total COVID-19 patients who are being treated at task force hospitals.

The full breakdown of data trends from the task force is below.

New hospital admissions: 16, down from 18

Seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions: 16, down from 17

Hospitalizations: 262, down from 271

Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations: 282, down from 288

Patients in the ICU: stayed the same at 62

Patients on ventilators: 33, down from 37

Over the last 24 hours, 20 COVID-19 patients were released from task force hospitals, bringing the total to 2,513 COVID-19 patients sent home to recover since the first case was reported in the area.