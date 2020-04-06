St. Louis hospitals report some of their lowest COVID-19 numbers in months

The number of new COVID-19 patients and the total number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals were both at their lowest points yet

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis task force hospitals reported some of their lowest coronavirus numbers to date Thursday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported decreases in all six of the data trends they’ve been tracking since the beginning of April.

The number of new COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals and the total number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals were both at their lowest points yet.

Thursday’s numbers reported 11 new COVID-19 patients admitted in the latest report, which was down from 15 reported Wednesday.

The graph below shows the both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of new coronavirus patients who checked in to task force hospitals.

There are 307 coronavirus patients in task force hospitals, which is down from 341 reported Wednesday.

The graph below shows both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of total COVID-19 patients who are being treated at task force hospitals.

The full breakdown of data trends from the task force is below.

New hospital admissions: 11, down from 15

Seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions: 17, down from 19

Hospitalizations: 307, down from 341

Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations: 333, down from 346

Patients in the ICU: 72, down from 74

Patients on ventilators: 43, down from 51

Over the last 24 hours, 30 COVID-19 patients were released from task force hospitals, bringing the total to 2,372 COVID-19 patients sent home to recover since the first case was reported in the area.