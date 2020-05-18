St. Louis coronavirus task force gives update on cases, trends, reopening

Monday's update comes as St. Louis and St. Louis County slowly begin reopening the economies

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the St. Louis area at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the task force, is expected to release the latest on the number of patients in area hospitals with the virus, how many of them are in the intensive care unit and how many COVID-19 patients are on ventilators. He also has been announcing the number of coronavirus patients who’ve left the hospital and are recovering at home.

You can watch the briefing in this story by clicking play on the Facebook post below.

Monday's update comes as the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County slowly begin reopening the economies.

The city and county are the top two areas in terms of cases and deaths in Missouri, but other counties have higher rates per 100,000 people. St. Louis has the highest rate in our area with 550 cases per 100,000, but Saline County (1,093 per 100,000), Buchanan County (595 per 100,000) and Sullivan County (591 per 100,000) all have higher rates.

Even though the St. Louis area accounts for more than half of the cases in the state, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force continued to report improving numbers in the area's hospitals Sunday.

On Sunday, the task force reported 75 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, the lowest number since they started tracking on April 5. The task force said 467 people are being treated for COVID-19 in area hospitals. That is an increase of 11 patients from Saturday, but the number has been below 500 for four consecutive days, the longest streak since they started tracking.