Key coronavirus numbers show downward trend in St. Louis Tuesday

One of the data trends local leaders are keeping an eye on has steadily declined since early April, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said

ST. LOUIS — All of the major data trends tracked by doctors in St. Louis’ coronavirus task force trended downward or stayed the same Tuesday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said there were 25 new COVID-19 patients who checked in to task force hospitals on Sunday (the data is lagged by two days). That’s down from 32 people who were admitted the day before.

On Monday, task force incident commander Dr. Alex Garza said the data is showing progress, with the rolling average of new hospital admissions steadily declining since early April.

“This continues an important trend and is an indicator of the level of suppression of the virus in our community,” Dr. Garza said during Monday’s daily briefing. “We want to continue to see it come down and stay low as we reopen.”

The seven-day average of total coronavirus patients in hospitals also decreased from 487 people Monday to 476 people Tuesday.

There also were decreases in the one-day total of hospitalizations, the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU and the number of patients on ventilators.

The full breakdown of numbers released Tuesday and how they compare with the numbers released Monday is below.

New hospital admissions: 25 people, down from 32

Seven-day moving average of hospital admissions: Stayed the same at 28 people

Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations: 476 people, down from 487

Hospitalizations: 455 people, down from 487

Patients in the ICU: 98 people, down from 109

Patients on ventilators: 70 people, down from 76

Also, over the last 24 hours, 32 COVID-19 patients were released from task force hospitals to recover at home. There have been 1,924 patients released from hospitals since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the St. Louis area.

Dr. Garza said the task force hospitals will continue to follow the trends and work with local leaders as cities and counties go through reopening phases.

Both St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page previously said their decisions on loosening restrictions are data-driven. On Monday, Mayor Krewson said she’s especially keeping an eye on two metrics: the percentage of people who test positive and the number of new hospital admissions. She said both metrics have shown downward trends.