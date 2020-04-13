ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Department of Health announced two new coronavirus deaths in the city Sunday, bringing the total in St. Louis to 19.

In a Sunday evening press release, the health department said they were notified of the deaths of two black men. One man was in his 50s and the other was in his 60s.

Sunday's deaths are the first the city's health department has announced since Friday when they announced four new deaths in the city.

The first 13 patients to die from COVID-19 in St. Louis were black.

St. Louis has the second most cases(645) and deaths(19) in Missouri, behind only St. Louis County.

